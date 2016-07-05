Teen arrested in connection with January shooting in Carbondale, IL

The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting a 17 year old was arrested in connection with a shooting on January 30, 2016 during Carbondale's Polar Bear Party.

Carbondale police got an arrest warrant for the juvenile and took him into custody on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. The juvenile was taken to the Franklin County juvenile detention center.

The investigation remains ongoing so as to include the identities of two other suspects believed to involved in the incident.

Carbondale police initially responded to the 700 block of East Grand Avenue on January 30 after receiving a report of a man who had been shot in the shoulder.

Police say the victim was walking west on East Walnut to Cedarview before turning south and walking along Cedarview where the victim noticed a man following him. As he approached the entrance to Tatum Heights Park, the suspect approached the victim and demanded personal property while pointing a handgun.

According to police, two other suspects appeared at the scene and a physical fight began between the victim and the suspects. During the fight, a suspect fired one round, hitting the victim in the shoulder. All three suspects then ran off and the victim went to East Grand Avenue.

The victim was treated and released from a Carbondale hospital.

Police say they have been actively investigating since the original incident took place.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the City of Carbondale Police Department's website.

