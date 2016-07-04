Bilingual play in English and American Sign Language takes the stage in Carbondale, IL

The Stage Company in Carbondale, Illinois will kick off its summer season with the Taste of Sunrise by playwright Suzan Zeder.

According to the The Stage Company, Taste of Sunrise is a bilingual play in American Sign Language and spoken English about the main character Tuc’s journeys through childhood when he first loses his hearing, his discovery of sign language, love, loss and independence.

Taste of Sunrise is a prequel to Suzan Zeder’s Mother Hicks.

Performances will run from July 15 through July 17, and from July 22 through July 24. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee's at 2:00 p.m. at the Varsity Center for the Arts.

Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, July 8 at the Varsity Center Box Office, Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to performances.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students.

In addition to the performance of Taste of Sunrise, the Varsity Center for the Arts will have a display titled “ American Sign Language (ASL) in North American Theater” in the lobby.

For more information visit www.stagecompany.org.

