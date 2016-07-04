Bilingual play in English and American Sign Language takes the s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bilingual play in English and American Sign Language takes the stage in Carbondale, IL

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
Melissa McCamish Olsen, Virginia Parkinson (seated front), Sam Butler, Jodie Salazar (seated front), Antonio Salazar, Becky Shaffer, and Kelli Jo Calvert. Melissa McCamish Olsen, Virginia Parkinson (seated front), Sam Butler, Jodie Salazar (seated front), Antonio Salazar, Becky Shaffer, and Kelli Jo Calvert.
irginia Parkinson (seated), Becky Shaffer, Jodie Salazar, Sam Butler (seated), Kelli Jo Calvert, and Antonio Salazar irginia Parkinson (seated), Becky Shaffer, Jodie Salazar, Sam Butler (seated), Kelli Jo Calvert, and Antonio Salazar
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Stage Company in Carbondale, Illinois will kick off its summer season with the Taste of Sunrise by playwright Suzan Zeder.

According to the The Stage Company, Taste of Sunrise is a bilingual play in American Sign Language and spoken English about the main character Tuc’s journeys through childhood when he first loses his hearing, his discovery of sign language, love, loss and independence.

Taste of Sunrise is a prequel to Suzan Zeder’s Mother Hicks.

Performances will run from July 15 through July 17, and from July 22 through July 24.  Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee's at 2:00 p.m. at the Varsity Center for the Arts.

Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, July 8 at the Varsity Center Box Office, Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. 

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students.

In addition to the performance of Taste of Sunrise, the Varsity Center for the Arts will have a display titled “ American Sign Language (ASL) in North American Theater” in the lobby.

For more information visit www.stagecompany.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly