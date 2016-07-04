ISP: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Randolph Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Randolph Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is reporting one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Randolph County, Illinois on Monday, July 4.

Police say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Eden Road near Pearce Lane in Randolph County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kevin J. Clover, 19, of Du Quoin, Illinois, was driving northbound on Eden Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to spinning. Cale L. Wine, 25, of Coulterville, Illinois, was heading southbound on Eden Road, approaching Pearce Lane, when he struck Clover head on.

Clover and Wine, along with a passenger in Clover's vehicle, were taken to Sparta Hospital by MedStar EMS. All were later transported to St. Louis University Hospital by Arch Air Medical.

Clover and Wine received serious, life-threatening injuries and the passenger in Clover's vehicle was later pronounced dead.

The passenger's name is currently being withheld pending family notification.

All occupants were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police say charges are still pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the Sparta Police Department, the Sparta Fire Department and MedStar EMS all assisted at the scene.

