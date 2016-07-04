Jackson, Mo hosts annual mud volleyball tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, Mo hosts annual mud volleyball tournament

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Mud volleyball is a very messy event for the City of Jackson, Missouri.

The city held this annual event on Monday, July 4.

"Volleyball in a mud pit, it's really hard to stand up in and really hard to move in," Brad Wendel, Jackson High School's volleyball coach, said. 

Normally the addition of rain is the gray cloud for most events, but not with this group. Some participants said the rain makes it even better

"It seemed to add another element and make it even more fun you know," Ryan Harris said.

The event costs each team $200, which may seem like a steep price to play in the mud, but it's all for a good cause. The proceeds are split between the City of Jackson and the volleyball team. The girls who are supported by the event also help staff it. The fire department gets a part of the proceeds, as well. 

"We've got one of our ladder trucks hooked up here to work as a shower for the teams whenever they get done playing and they're able to stay clean at least till their next game," Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser said.

They might get to clean off, but with all of the mud and rain, they won't stay that way for long.

