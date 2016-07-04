Cape Girardeau Public Library to host new monthly book club

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will be hosting its new monthly book club, A Novel Group.

The group is tailored, but not limited to readers of the millennial generation looking to explore books and popular culture.

The group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (573)-334-5279 ext. 113 or visit the Cape Girardeau Public Library's website by clicking here.

