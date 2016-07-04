KHD: 6 dogs dumped across Kennett, MO early Sunday

The Kennett, Missouri Humane Department is reporting it was dispatched to Walmart on Sunday, July 3 after it received a report of several dogs being dumped in the store's parking lot.

It was reported that four guys attempted to run after the person and/or people in the car that left them behind. Luckily no one was hit by the vehicle.

The department is reporting the dogs are now safe and were taken to the Kennett Humane Department, but before they could be unloaded, the department was dispatched to a country club where two more dogs had been dumped in parking lot, making a total of six dogs dumped Sunday morning.

Two of the dogs appear to have mange, and two others appear to be pregnant. All of the dogs are flea infested and have internal parasites.

Volunteers with the department say as they wish to help as many animals as possible, it is difficult due to their small size. Volunteers are saying they are at full capacity and are desperately in need of adopters. The department is also running low on funds for shots, de-wormer and treatment for mange.

While KHD has no kill date for the animals, the department wishes to point out that they cannot keep them forever.

The KHD is asking for any donations, no matter the amount; $5 will de-worm 5 puppies, $15 will provide their first vaccinations and $20 will start the treatment for mange.

The KHD wishes to point out that the abandonment of any animal is a crime.

If you have information regarding this incident or on who may have dumped these six dogs to contact the Kennett Police Department by calling (573)-888-4622 or via Facebook.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.