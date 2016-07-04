Don't cancel evening plans yet! First Alert Weather team tracking dry evening

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a wet and stormy morning and afternoon for Independence Day.

Brian Alworth says heavy rain and a lot of lightning are moved through southeast Missouri and southern Illinois early Monday morning.

The storms come following heavy downpours on Sunday, meaning the rain is falling on already saturated ground.

Several flash flood warnings are in effect for Missouri and Illinois.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM with periods of thunderstorms today. pic.twitter.com/7H6aLB4NN7 — NWS Paducah (@NWSPaducah) July 4, 2016

The First Alert Weather Team says don't cancel your Fourth of July plans yet.

We could gradually dry out making it possible for fireworks displays and even a barbecue.

Highs will likely reach the mid-80s making for a warm and humid Independence Day.

Periods of showers and storms are likely.

Some Fourth of July events have been rescheduled. Click here for a closer look.

The 4th of July event is still on for downtown Cape! We'll post if plans change. Have a happy & safe 4th! https://t.co/5umJjyeUlp — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) July 4, 2016

Flash flooding is the reason KY 80 was closed Monday in Carlisle County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the closure is just west of Arlington.

Heavy rain across Carlisle County has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for the county.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also reports water is over a section US 62 in the West Fork Creek Bottoms at the 4 mile marker in Carlisle County. Water Over Road signs have been posted. Water is continuing to rise at this site.

Some areas of Carlisle County report more than 5 inches of rainfall overnight and today.

Carlisle County is also responding to reports of downed trees at a number of locations. They continue responding to reports and checking for flooded roadways at other locations around the county.

Whether you are in Kentucky, Missouri, or Illinois, drivers should slow down and be alert for water over roadways.

If you encounter a flooded roadway that is not marked by signs please take note of the specific location and report it to your local 911 call center.

