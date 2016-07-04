Don't cancel evening plans yet! First Alert Weather team trackin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Don't cancel evening plans yet! First Alert Weather team tracking dry evening

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a wet and stormy morning and afternoon for Independence Day.

Brian Alworth says heavy rain and a lot of lightning are moved through southeast Missouri and southern Illinois early Monday morning.

The storms come following heavy downpours on Sunday, meaning the rain is falling on already saturated ground.

Several flash flood warnings are in effect for Missouri and Illinois.

The First Alert Weather Team says don't cancel your Fourth of July plans yet.

We could gradually dry out making it possible for fireworks displays and even a barbecue.

Highs will likely reach the mid-80s making for a warm and humid Independence Day.

Periods of showers and storms are likely.

Some Fourth of July events have been rescheduled. Click here for a closer look.

Flash flooding is the reason KY 80 was closed Monday in Carlisle County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the closure is just west of Arlington.

Heavy rain across Carlisle County has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for the county.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also reports water is over a section US 62 in the West Fork Creek Bottoms at the 4 mile marker in Carlisle County. Water Over Road signs have been posted. Water is continuing to rise at this site.

Some areas of Carlisle County report more than 5 inches of rainfall overnight and today.

Carlisle County is also responding to reports of downed trees at a number of locations.  They continue responding to reports and checking for flooded roadways at other locations around the county.

Whether you are in Kentucky, Missouri, or Illinois, drivers should slow down and be alert for water over roadways. 

If you encounter a flooded roadway that is not marked by signs please take note of the specific location and report it to your local 911 call center. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly