July 5 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are adding another candle on their birthday cakes on this 5th day of July.

She's an actress best known for her role as Carmela on the HBO series "The Sopranos." She also stars as Diane in Oz and had the lead role in the Showtime series "Nurse Jackie." Edie Falco is 53 today.

He and his band The News were one of the biggest acts of the 1980's with hits like "I Wanna New Drug," "The Power of Love," "Stuck on You" and "Jacob's Ladder." Huey Lewis is 66 today.

