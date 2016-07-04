Woman seriously hurt in hit and run in Cape Girardeau Co.

A Jackson woman is in serious condition after a hit and run incident in Fruitland, Missouri early Monday morning, July 4.

It happened around midnight on Highway 61 near the Amerimart convenience store.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a vehicle struck 46-year-old Susan Kostecki and left the scene.

An ambulance rushed Kostecki to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Cape County sheriff's deputies and state troopers are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved. At this time, troopers have not released a description of the vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.