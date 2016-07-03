Carbondale home wins Bright Spot Award - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale home wins Bright Spot Award

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Stacey and Paul Sloboda with son, Ian. (Source: Keep Carbondale Beautiful) Stacey and Paul Sloboda with son, Ian. (Source: Keep Carbondale Beautiful)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

West Elm Street in Carbondale could be considered a Bright Block, with enthusiastic gardeners occupying most of the homes between Poplar and Forest. Nevertheless, the Sloboda home at 705 West Elm stands out right now, with an explosion of blanket flowers and purple cone flowers across the front sidewalk. Chief gardener Stacey Sloboda credits the previous owners, especially Caryl Cox, for creating the gardens, which Stacey has maintained and grown into.

The Keep Carbondale Beautiful, Inc., Board selects businesses or residences to receive the Bright Spot Award for enhancing the beauty of our community by means of revitalization of property, new construction, plantings and beautification, upkeep and maintenance, or rehabilitation.

If you would like to nominate a business or residence to receive the Award, please call the Keep Carbondale Beautiful office at (618)-525-5525 or email BrightSpotAward@gmail.com. Other Bright Spot Award winners may be found at keepcb.org.

