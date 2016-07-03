Camper trailer overturns, crashes in White Co., IL

A crash in White County, Illinois along Interstate 64 involving a camper trailer sent two people to the hospital on Saturday, July 2.

A Dodge pick-up truck was hauling a camper trailer westbound on Route 1 in White County when the trailer reportedly began to slip off the side of the roadway. As the trailer started to tip, the truck overturned, flipping upside down and landing on its roof.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital. According to initial police reports, both people in the truck were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

