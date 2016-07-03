K-9 Unit in Scott Co., MO awarded 2 grants

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter has announced that the Scott County Sheriff’s Office's K-9 Unit has been awarded gr ants through both the Union Pacific Railroad Company and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company for a combined total of $14,500.

On Wednesday, June 28, Lindsay Douglas, UP Director of Public Affairs of the Kansas City Service Unit, and Special Agent Matt Backer of UP Railroad Police, visited the sheriff’s office to deliver a $7,000 check to be used for the K-9 unit. Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities they serve and take pride in their civic leadership.

The Scott County Sheriff's K-9 Unit also received a check in the mail from the BNSF Railway Company in the amount of $7,500 to help support the K-9 Unit.

Sheriff Walter would like to thank UP, BNSF and the citizens of Scott County for their donations to help fund the Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program.

For further information about Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex, please contact Deputy Carl Rose at rosec@scottmo.org.

