New Madrid community gathers to combat violence - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Madrid community gathers to combat violence

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

Hundreds came out to the "Dab on the Violence Youth" event at the O' Bannon Park in New Madrid, Missouri on Sunday, July 3. 

Those in attendance gathered together to focus on stopping violence in the community.

There were plenty of games for children and music, dancing and food for all.

Many in attendance said it is important to teach their children that violence is never the answer, and said they want to create a path of love for them in the future.

There were many speakers on hand as well, including Tony Ealy of the Carolina Panthers, who spoke about the importance of raising awareness of violence in the community.

"They can be magnified real quick," Ealy said. "And for us, we gotta be better as older adults to try to help these young kids. And that's where it stops, the young kids because when they get a hold of it, it could become like a flame. It gets bigger and next thing you know it would be a big fire."

A community prayer began the program and there was also a performance by the Royal Diamonds.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly