New Madrid community gathers to combat violence

Hundreds came out to the "Dab on the Violence Youth" event at the O' Bannon Park in New Madrid, Missouri on Sunday, July 3.

Those in attendance gathered together to focus on stopping violence in the community.

There were plenty of games for children and music, dancing and food for all.

Many in attendance said it is important to teach their children that violence is never the answer, and said they want to create a path of love for them in the future.

There were many speakers on hand as well, including Tony Ealy of the Carolina Panthers, who spoke about the importance of raising awareness of violence in the community.

"They can be magnified real quick," Ealy said. "And for us, we gotta be better as older adults to try to help these young kids. And that's where it stops, the young kids because when they get a hold of it, it could become like a flame. It gets bigger and next thing you know it would be a big fire."

A community prayer began the program and there was also a performance by the Royal Diamonds.

