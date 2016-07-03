Time capsule cross installed in New Madrid, MO cemetery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Time capsule cross installed in New Madrid, MO cemetery

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

The Evergreen Cemetery in New Madrid, Missouri has added quite a unique addition - a time capsule cross. 

The 16-foot-tall steel cross holds 10 thirty inch capsules from 10 churches in New Madrid. The contents of those capsules are mostly unknown. However, there are some drawings from kids, pictures of New Madrid and various other items. 

This time capsule cross was erected in the cemetery and put in place on Sunday, July 3. 

The cross was built by Lynn Akins of New Madrid and was designed specifically to hold the capsules. 

Akins said she feels this is one of a kind and the first cross in the world to hold the capsules inside it rather than at the base outside of a cross. 

Akins said the capsule is planned to be opened in 50 years.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly