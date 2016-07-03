Time capsule cross installed in New Madrid, MO cemetery

The Evergreen Cemetery in New Madrid, Missouri has added quite a unique addition - a time capsule cross.

The 16-foot-tall steel cross holds 10 thirty inch capsules from 10 churches in New Madrid. The contents of those capsules are mostly unknown. However, there are some drawings from kids, pictures of New Madrid and various other items.

This time capsule cross was erected in the cemetery and put in place on Sunday, July 3.

The cross was built by Lynn Akins of New Madrid and was designed specifically to hold the capsules.

Akins said she feels this is one of a kind and the first cross in the world to hold the capsules inside it rather than at the base outside of a cross.

Akins said the capsule is planned to be opened in 50 years.

