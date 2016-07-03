Cosmetology Bridal Showcase at SIC July 8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cosmetology Bridal Showcase at SIC July 8

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
The Queen of Hearts, designed by former student stylist Ashton Musgraves of Stonefort, was one of the fairytale models at the 2015 Cosmetology Showcase at SIC. The Queen of Hearts, designed by former student stylist Ashton Musgraves of Stonefort, was one of the fairytale models at the 2015 Cosmetology Showcase at SIC.

Model brides, grooms and bridesmaids will fill the Lecture Hall stage at Southeastern Illinois College on Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m., but this isn’t your typical bridal show.

It’s the sixth annual Cosmetology Showcase.

SIC’s cosmetology students will show off the skills they have learned during their training to create 42 different models in bridal party array. 

Wendy Harris, SIC cosmetology instructor, explained “We’ll be looking for creative style that compliments the “wedding theme” created by the student stylists in all of the models, from hair, nails, make-up and concept design.”

 The showcase is free and open to the public and is an excellent opportunity for the community to observe the artistic skills of students enrolled in the cosmetology program. 

After the “wedding,” students and staff will host a reception for those attending.

Southeastern's Cosmetology program fills quickly, so interested students should inquire by March or April of each year. 

Fall spots are currently filled, but there is a waiting list. 

For more information or for Falcon Salon & Day Spa hours, click here or call 252-5400 ext. 2213.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly