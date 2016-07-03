Cosmetology Bridal Showcase at SIC July 8

The Queen of Hearts, designed by former student stylist Ashton Musgraves of Stonefort, was one of the fairytale models at the 2015 Cosmetology Showcase at SIC.

Model brides, grooms and bridesmaids will fill the Lecture Hall stage at Southeastern Illinois College on Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m., but this isn’t your typical bridal show.

It’s the sixth annual Cosmetology Showcase.

SIC’s cosmetology students will show off the skills they have learned during their training to create 42 different models in bridal party array.

Wendy Harris, SIC cosmetology instructor, explained “We’ll be looking for creative style that compliments the “wedding theme” created by the student stylists in all of the models, from hair, nails, make-up and concept design.”

The showcase is free and open to the public and is an excellent opportunity for the community to observe the artistic skills of students enrolled in the cosmetology program.

After the “wedding,” students and staff will host a reception for those attending.

Southeastern's Cosmetology program fills quickly, so interested students should inquire by March or April of each year.

Fall spots are currently filled, but there is a waiting list.

For more information or for Falcon Salon & Day Spa hours, click here or call 252-5400 ext. 2213.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.