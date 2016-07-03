Teen dead after swimming at country club in Kennett, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen dead after swimming at country club in Kennett, MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A teenager is dead after swimming at a closed country club in Kennett, Mo.

On Saturday, July 2, at approximately 7:19 a.m., the Kennett Police Department received a report of a possible drowning that had occurred at the Kennett Country Club during the early morning hours while the business was closed.

During the investigation, officers learned that Logan Cossey, 19, was with a group of people who went to the country club to swim and, for a currently unknown reason, was later in need of medical assistance.

He was taken to the Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center by private vehicle and later was air lifted to the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kennett Police Department at (573)-888-4622.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

