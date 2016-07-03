Teen dead after swimming at country club in Kennett, MO

A teenager is dead after swimming at a closed country club in Kennett, Mo.

On Saturday, July 2, at approximately 7:19 a.m., the Kennett Police Department received a report of a possible drowning that had occurred at the Kennett Country Club during the early morning hours while the business was closed.

During the investigation, officers learned that Logan Cossey, 19, was with a group of people who went to the country club to swim and, for a currently unknown reason, was later in need of medical assistance.

He was taken to the Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center by private vehicle and later was air lifted to the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kennett Police Department at (573)-888-4622.

