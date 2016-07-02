RIVERfront concert series continues

Paducah’s Park Service is offering the RIVERfront Concert series for a third year.

Additional dates for the free concerts are July 14, July 28, August 4 and August 18.

The concerts are on select Thursday’s in June, July and August.

Music-lovers are invited to bring a lawn chair to the Wilson Stage on the riverfront and enjoy the shows.

Local musicians take the stage at 6 p.m. with nationally known to follow, playing at 7 p.m.

This year, the organizers plan to offer water, Pepsi products and locally-made craft beer for sale.

The Parks Department would like to offer thanks to community partners Paducah Beer Werks, Dry Ground Brewing Company, Maiden Alley Cinema and Save the Columbia Theatre for working to add the beverages to the concert evening.

For more information, contact Special Events Coordinator Molly Tomasallo at mtomasallo@paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

