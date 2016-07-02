RIVERfront concert series continues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RIVERfront concert series continues

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Connect
RIVERfront Concert series flier RIVERfront Concert series flier
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah’s Park Service is offering the RIVERfront Concert series for a third year.

Additional dates for the free concerts are July 14, July 28, August 4 and August 18.

The concerts are on select Thursday’s in June, July and August.

Music-lovers are invited to bring a lawn chair to the Wilson Stage on the riverfront and enjoy the shows.

Local musicians take the stage at 6 p.m. with nationally known to follow, playing at 7 p.m.

This year, the organizers plan to offer water, Pepsi products and locally-made craft beer for sale.

The Parks Department would like to offer thanks to community partners Paducah Beer Werks, Dry Ground Brewing Company, Maiden Alley Cinema and Save the Columbia Theatre for working to add the beverages to the concert evening.

For more information, contact Special Events Coordinator Molly Tomasallo at mtomasallo@paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly