Murray Energy announces possible major lay offs

Murray Energy, a coal industry leader, has sent notices to employees in six states stating they could be in danger of losing their jobs come this fall.

The company issued notices to employees in Illinois, Kentucky and four other states, saying it could lay off up to 4,400 mine workers in September.

The company blames the losses on the Obama administration's energy policies and the increased use of natural gas.

Earlier this year, the company announced that mines were operating on reduced schedules due to the slumping coal market.

