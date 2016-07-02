Motorcycle crash in KY sends 1 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Motorcycle crash in KY sends 1 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MADISONVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Madisonville, Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, July 2.

A motorcycle crash was reported to Kentucky State Police Post 2 around 3:30 p.m Saturday. A preliminary investigation revealed that William Harvey Jett, 67 of Madisonville, was driving a 1990 Harley Davidson Motorcycle in the northbound lane on Interstate 69, approximately two miles south of Madisonville. Jett told troopers he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the median, traveling down the median before coming to a final rest on its side.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined that Jett had been drinking prior to the crash.

Jett was wearing his helmet and was the only occupant of the motorcycle. He was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville by Medical Center EMS, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Jett was then arrested and charged with having no registration, for not having a motorcycle operators license and for driving under the influence.

He was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Jeff’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

