Formula for a healthy, tasty smoothie

A nice summer smoothie can be an easy meal for someone on the go.

Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shares her formula for making a healthy but tasty smoothie.

“The three main key elements to a smoothie are to have something fresh, something frozen, and a high protein source,” Crowson said. “Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and low in fat.”

Tropical Twist:

1 cup of diced pineapple

1 cup of frozen mango chunks (no sugar added)

½ of a banana

1 cup of non-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup of ice

Slash of unsweetened almond milk

Place all of the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.

“One thing I often caution people against is choosing a smoothie recipe that has nothing but fruit and fruit juice in it,” Crowson said. “That gives you a lot of sugar and no real protein.”

Avocado-to-go (for those who like bold flavors):

¼ of an avocado

1 tablespoon of fresh minced ginger

½ cup of frozen mango chunks (no added sugar)

1/3 cup of Greek yogurt

Juice of ½ of a lemon

1/8 tsp of ground cayenne pepper

1 cup of ice

Slash of unsweetened almond milk

Place all of the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.



“Spicy things rev your metabolism up,” Crowson said. “Avocado is a super healthy fat.”

