Formula for a healthy, tasty smoothie - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Formula for a healthy, tasty smoothie

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Connect
Source: KFVS Source: KFVS
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A nice summer smoothie can be an easy meal for someone on the go.

Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shares her formula for making a healthy but tasty smoothie. 

“The three main key elements to a smoothie are to have something fresh, something frozen, and a high protein source,” Crowson said. “Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and low in fat.”

Tropical Twist: 

1 cup of diced pineapple
1 cup of frozen mango chunks (no sugar added)
½ of a banana
1 cup of non-fat plain Greek yogurt
1 cup of ice
Slash of unsweetened almond milk

Place all of the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.

“One thing I often caution people against is choosing a smoothie recipe that has nothing but fruit and fruit juice in it,” Crowson said. “That gives you a lot of sugar and no real protein.” 

Avocado-to-go (for those who like bold flavors):

¼ of an avocado
1 tablespoon of fresh minced ginger
½ cup of frozen mango chunks (no added sugar) 
1/3 cup of Greek yogurt
Juice of ½ of a lemon
1/8 tsp of ground cayenne pepper
1 cup of ice
Slash of unsweetened almond milk

Place all of the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.
 
“Spicy things rev your metabolism up,” Crowson said. “Avocado is a super healthy fat.”

If you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly