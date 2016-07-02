Bikers cross Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in attempt to break world record

Downtown Cape Girardeau rumbled with the sound of motorcycles on Saturday, July 2 as more than 100 riders took part in crossing the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, attempting to break the world record of number of motorcycles to cross a bridge at one time.

The ride was also part of a Fourth of July event in Scott City, Missouri in which bikers headed to Lawless Harley-Davidson. The event kicked off Friday, July 1 and is running through Sunday, July 3.

General admission tickets for one day is $25. Tickets for all three days are $60.

$2 of each ticket sold goes to help the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.

Dan Ryan, a Lawless Harley Davidson partner, said helping out the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast is one of the main draws of the event.

"It's the future of America," Ryan said. "I think anytime you interact with the kids, that's what they need. They need adult intervention and action in that. The fact that we ride bikes makes us a little bit cooler than most times for the guys and the kids."

Some of the attractions of the event include live entertainment from several bands, including Jackyl, Eliminator KC, Powder Mill and more.

