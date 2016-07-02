Bikers cross Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in attempt to break wo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bikers cross Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in attempt to break world record

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: Ed Houseman) (Source: Ed Houseman)
(Source: Ed Houseman) (Source: Ed Houseman)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Downtown Cape Girardeau rumbled with the sound of motorcycles on Saturday, July 2 as more than 100 riders took part in crossing the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, attempting to break the world record of number of motorcycles to cross a bridge at one time.

The ride was also part of a Fourth of July event in Scott City, Missouri in which bikers headed to Lawless Harley-Davidson. The event kicked off Friday, July 1 and is running through Sunday, July 3.

General admission tickets for one day is $25. Tickets for all three days are $60.

$2 of each ticket sold goes to help the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.

Dan Ryan, a Lawless Harley Davidson partner, said helping out the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast is one of the main draws of the event.

"It's the future of America," Ryan said. "I think anytime you interact with the kids, that's what they need. They need adult intervention and action in that. The fact that we ride bikes makes us a little bit cooler than most times for the guys and the kids."

Some of the attractions of the event include live entertainment from several bands, including Jackyl, Eliminator KC, Powder Mill and more.

Click here for more information on the event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly