Man, woman injured after overnight shooting in downtown Cape Girardeau

Two people were shot in downtown Cape Girardeau, MO. near the train tracks at approximately 1 a.m. on July 2.

According to Corporal Richard Couch with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the victims include a male and female.

One of the victims was transported via private vehicle to the hospital, the other by ambulance.

Both victims have since been treated and released from the hospital.

No one is in custody at this point

"Our downtown officers were actually here and called it out," Corporal Couch said. "We had two officers working downtown duty tonight and actually heard the shots fired and called it out themselves."

The Cape Girardeau Police Department report the investigation remains ongoing.

