Cape Girardeau Roller Derby seeking volunteers

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) is set to host its next open recruitment night on Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau.

The team, which regularly volunteers with and donates to local charities, is looking for adults aged 18 and over who are interested in giving back to the community.

CGRD is a flat track team managed and run by skaters and has donated both time and money to charities such as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, Southeast Hospice, Watkins Wildlife Rehabilitation, Gibson Recovery Center, Southeast Angels Pageant, Special Olympics Missouri and others.

CGRD offers a 90 day "Fresh Meat" training period during which new members learn basic skating techniques before joining veteran skaters on the track. No skating experience is required.

Those interested should bring a "boil and bite" mouth guard. Limited "loaner" gear is available, but those who already own skates are encouraged to bring them.

For more information email info@CapeGirardeauRollerDerby.com.

