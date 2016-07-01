Illinois State Police increasing patrols for holiday weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois State Police increasing patrols for holiday weekend

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police troopers will be out in force for the July 4 holiday weekend, crack down on impaired driving and other violations.  

“This holiday weekend will be safer and more enjoyable time if everyone does their part," Col.Tad Williams said.

According to ISP, driving under the influence is the leading cause of deadly crashes during Independence Day celebrations.

"Remember, designate a driver before the celebration begins,” Williams said. “Troopers will be doing their part to keep the roadway safe by watching for and arresting intoxicated drivers.”

Troopers will also be on the look out for other violations including seatbelt usage, speeding and distracted driving.

It is against the law to use any electronic devices while driving in Illinois.

ISP is offering the following tips will help you from becoming a statistic:

  • Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
  • Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.
  • If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
  • If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going. 

