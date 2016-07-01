Woman charged with murder after shooting 2 men in Carlisle Co.

The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Martha A. Ligon, 68, of Bardwell, Kentucky, has been arrested and charged with murder after shooting two men in Carlisle County, Kentucky on Friday, July 1.

Ligon was taken into custody Friday night and was officially charged with murder (a class A felony) early Saturday, July 2.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 initially received a report of a woman on KY 307 with a firearm. The female had allegedly shot two male subjects. Troopers responded to the scene and Trooper Cody Cecil located the woman at the intersection of KY 1173 and KY 307 north.

Ligon was holding a handgun, but dropped it after Trooper Cecil told her to. She was then taken into custody.

A short distance away Trooper Cecil located a 2014 Ford Focus stopped in the roadway on KY 307 North. Inside the vehicle in the passenger seat, Trooper Cecil found Ray L. Ligon, 83, of Bardwell, Kentucky, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Located near the scene was another male, Shane L. Courtney, 28, of Arlington, Kentucky. Courtney had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Martha A. Ligon was driving in Milburn, Kentucky with her husband Ray L. Ligon when, for an unknown reason, she began following what is at this time believed to be a random vehicle. Martha A. Ligon followed the vehicle into the driveway of a home in Milburn.

She then allegedly got out of the vehicle and began firing shots at several other individuals. No one was injured during this altercation and Ligon returned to her vehicle and fled down 307 North.

Ligon then shot her husband, Ray L. Ligon, in the neck. A short while later, Shane L. Courtney drove up behind the couple as they were stopped in the roadway on KY 307 North. Ligon then shot at Courtney as he sat in his vehicle. He was struck in the right shoulder.



Ray L. Ligon was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. on Friday July 1.



Shane L. Courtney was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

