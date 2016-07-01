RECALL ALERT: General Mills flour varieties recalled for E. coli outbreak

On July 1, 2016, General Mills expanded its recall to include additional lots of Gold Medal Flour, Signature Kitchens Flour, and Gold Medal Wondra Flour.

Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC O121) was isolated from samples of General Mills flour collected from the homes of ill people in Arizona, Colorado, and Oklahoma.

42 people infected with the outbreak strain of STEC O121 have been reported from 21 states, including Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas.

Eleven ill people have been hospitalized. No one has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, and no deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback evidence indicate that flour produced at the General Mills facility in Kansas City, Missouri is a likely source of this outbreak.

For more information, visit the CDC website here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.