Two escape serious injuries in Friday morning crash

Two Perryville women were able to escape a wreck without serious injuries Friday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Kayla Sparks, 25, and Amanda Wampler, 30, were in a 2002 Ford Explorer that ran off Route K near Sedgewickville. The vehicle overcorrected, ran off the road again and then overturned.

Both women suffered only minor injuries and were treated at Perryville Memorial Hospital.

An online crash report says the accident was reported at 10:19 a.m.

