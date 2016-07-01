Mixed reaction to IL stopgap passage

The Illinois House and Senate passed a stopgap budget on Thursday, June 30 and Governor Bruce Rauner signed it later that night.

However, the passage is leaving some in Illinois divided.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is applauding the General Assembly and Gov. Rauner for taking action to stop a shutdown at the IDOC.

Senate Bill 3047 included $321 million for operations to continue at Illinois prisons for the next six months.

This frees funds for the department to:

Pay local governments, municipalities, food vendors and small mom-and-pop businesses for goods and services provided

Pay for contracted medical and mental health services

Pay for bulk fuel providers, giving facilities on-site access to fuel for transport vehicles, tractors and generators

Proceed with certain construction and capital improvement projects

Spend down grant funding from the federal Second Chance Act, which supports staff training and the department's risk assessment initiatives

The stopgap budget passage is also good news to schools in the Heartland.

However, Vienna Superintendent Joshua Stafford said his school still has a lot of recovering to do.

"The unfortunate thing here is that we've had seven years of pro-rated state aid, meaning we've lost money for seven years in a row," he said. "We've got to recover that ground going backwards. And the other part of that is we're funding at a formula and a foundation level that goes back to 2010, so it's not accounted for the inflation and the cost of things going up in the last eight years."

Stafford said Vienna High School has lost about $600,000 because the state hasn't fully funded it for the last seven years.

