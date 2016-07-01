New troopers patrolling MSHP Troop C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New troopers patrolling MSHP Troop C

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
WELDON SPRING, MO -

There are some new faces patrolling Missouri highways.

Troop C commanding officer, Captain Ronald S. Johnson, announced the assignment of seven new troopers.

The troopers completed 25 weeks of intense training at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City.

These new law enforcement officers will start July 11 and will work with a field training officer for about three months before working on their own.

The new troopers are:

  • Trooper Kyle Elledge, 22, Newburg, MO
  • Trooper Justin Jenkins, 22, Potosi, MO
  • Trooper Robert Mahoney, 24, Arnold, MO
  • Trooper Kaven Roney, 46, Farmington, MO
  • Trooper Jeremy Sanders, 27, Cuba, MO
  • Trooper Nelson Saucedo, 37, Valley Park, MO
  • Trooper Brodie Wasso, 25, South Haven, MI

All of the new troopers are part of the Patrol's 102nd Recruit Class, which graduated June 24 of 2016.

