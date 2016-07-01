City of Van Buren, MO under boil order after lightning damaged well house

The City of Van Buren, Missouri is under a boil water order after lightning stuck the well house.

According to the city's website, lightning struck the pump in the well house in a storm.

Crews worked throughout the night and next day to get it back up and running.

The water is turned back on, but the city is under a boil water order until further notice.

Due to the boil order, the Nutrition Center in Van Buren is closed until further notice. They say they cannot make or deliver any meals.

