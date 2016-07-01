Road reopened in Jackson, MO after closure due to car crash

Traffic on a road in Jackson, Mo. was temporarily closed for a short time on Friday after a car accident.

Witnesses say the westbound lane of East Jackson Blvd., in front of Walmart, was closed due to an apparent car crash.

Three cars were damaged from the crash, with at least two having to be taken away by wrecker service.

No word has been released on any possible injuries.

Officials with the fire and police departments were on scene to clear up the accident. The road is now open to all traffic.

