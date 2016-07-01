Crash in McCracken County uproots tree

The driver reportedly lost consciousness before the crash. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A crash on Cairo Road in McCracken County sent the driver to the hospital and uprooted a large tree.

According to the sheriff's department, it happened just before 11:00 a.m. in the 6200 block.

The driver, an 89-year-old woman, told deputies that she lost consciousness which caused her car to leave the road.

When emergency crews arrived, she was alert and appeared to have minor injuries.

Her car got stuck on the tree that was uprooted as a result of the crash.

