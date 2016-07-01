Steele officer injured in the line of duty

An officer in Steele was injured during a foot chase late Thursday night.

According to Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, the officer noticed a suspicious person walking in the alley of a neighborhood.

When the officer tried to make contact, the man took off running and the officer chased after him.

Stanfield said the officer fell to the ground and seriously injured his leg.

Other officers quickly responded and administered first aid.

That officer was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

According to Stanfield, he has since been released and is home recovering.

