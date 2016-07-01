Independence Day shopping deals

If you're lucky to enough to have Monday off from work, here's your excuse to spend it shopping.

Turns out that retailers are rolling out some big deals in honor of Independence Day.

You could save up to 97 percent according to WalletHub.

That 97 percent probably sounds especially great considering the average American household is expected to spend more than $370 on the holiday.

WalletHub looked at more than 20 different retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target.

They then broke down the deals by category.

There's also a list of the top 10 deals.

Click here for a look at all the sales.

