Cardinals best chance of winning is on the road

The St. Louis Cardinals struggles at home continue after losing two straight to the Royals.

The Birds dropped to eight games under five hundred at home and 11 games behind first place Chicago.

While most teams usually play their best ball at home, the Cardinals have enjoyed success on the road.

The Cards 25 road wins is one of the best in the league.

St. Louis is currently on a nine game home stand and hopes to head into the All-Star break on a winning note.

The Cardinals will play three with the Milwaukee Brewers beginning on Friday July 1.

