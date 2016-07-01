Heartland Cooks - Sandy's Quick Baked Beans

Independence Day cookouts are just around the corner, and this week’s Heartland Cook shares a recipe for a quick and easy baked beans recipe that’s sweet, spicy and saucy.

Charity Worley’s recipe came from her boyfriend’s mother, Sandy Little of Scott City. Sandy made her baked beans on the stove top because sometimes summer is just too hot to turn on the oven. This recipe is quick and easy, but sure to please!

Ingredients:

2 cans pork & beans (15 ounce each)

1 cup diced onions

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup hot and spicy barbecue sauce

½ cup ketchup

Dash salt

Dash pepper

Ingredients:

Brown diced onions in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add ketchup, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a rolling boil.

Add two cans of pork and beans and stir to mix well. Bring to a boil again and simmer 2- 3 minutes until mixture appears slightly darker in color.

Remove from heat and set aside to allow flavors to mingle. The longer the beans are allowed to sit, the stronger the flavor will be.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.