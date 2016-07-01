Officers graduate from Kentucky Sergeant's Course

Several Heartland law enforcement officers are among the group that were recognized for completing the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Academy of Police Supervision.

Those officers include Samuel Akin of Princeton and Barry Rice of Murray State University.

APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants in Richmond, Kentucky.

While in APS, students participate in classes focusing on the role of a supervisor, leadership, resolving conflict, managing diversity, monitoring officer performance, professional image, legal issues for supervisors, ethics, interpersonal communication, effective written communication, making decisions, solving problems, managing critical incidents, public speaking, emotional survival, budgeting, media relations and others.

The graduating class is the 65th to complete APS since the program began in 2003.

APS is a stepping stone to DOCJT’s Kentucky Leadership Institute, which consists of a series of three progressive leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth.

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013 – making it the nation’s only law enforcement training academy to achieve dual accreditation by two independent accrediting organizations.

APS Class 65 graduates and their agencies are:

Samuel Les Akin, Princeton Police Department

Scott Beatty, Louisville Metro Police Department

Alex LaRosa, Louisville Metro Police Department

John P. Ewing, Jr., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

William K. Willhoite, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Harper, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

David Hutcheson, Franklin Police Department

Jarrett Kirkpatrick, Radcliff Police Department

Kimberly M. Klare, Erlanger Police Department

Jonathan W. McClain, Bellevue Police Department

Jason Kevin Noel, Boone County Sheriff’s Department

Stuart L. O’Nan, Henderson Police Department

Barry W. Rice, Murray State University Police Department

Jennifer Rudolph, Covington Police Department

Derek D. Uhl, Covington Police Department

Daniel T. Rose, Carrollton Police Department

Brandon Sims, Owensboro Police Department

Brandon D. Smith, Nicholasville Police Department

Scott Toadvine, Paris Police Department

Raymond J. Whitehill, LaGrange Police Department

