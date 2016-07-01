This week in country music: 2015

Let's turn back the clock and check out the country music scene from this week one year ago.

If you had the radio on for your Fourth of July celebrations these were some of the songs you were likely to hear.

Billboard's Hot Country singles chart had Kelsea Ballerini at number five with her debut single Love Me Like You Mean It.

Holding down the number four spot was Blake Shelton with Sangria.

At number three was Luke Bryan with Kick The Dust Up. The following month the song would become Bryan's 13th number one hit and his tenth in a row.

In the number two position was Sam Hunt with Take Your Time. The song is about a man simply wanting to talk to a young woman at a bar. But the video was something totally different. The storyline in the video dealt with domestic violence.

And in the top spot was Little Big Town with Girl Crush. The song would spend 13 weeks in the number one position and it was also a hit on pop radio reaching number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That's a look at country music from the 4th of July weekend just one year ago.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



