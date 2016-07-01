July 4 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the 4th of July birthday list.

He's a celebrity chef who travels the globe searching for Bizarre Foods. You've seen him eat such strange things as cheese flavored ice cream on a bun, poached calf's brain, jellied eels and mosquito eggs. The man with an iron stomach, Andrew Zimmerman is 55 today.

She's the oldest daughter of President Obama who recently graduated high school. Malia Obama is 18 today.

She an actress who's best known for her role as Andi on the Nickelodeon series Every Witch Way. Daniela Nieves is 19 today.

She's an actress who's best known for her roles in two classic movies from the 1950's: On the Waterfront and North By Northwest. Eve Marie Saint is 92 today.

He's a singer-songwriter whose hits include: Ain't No Sunshine, Lean on Me, and Just the Two of Us. Bill Withers is 78 today.

