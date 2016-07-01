FIRST ALERT: Planning for the holiday weekend

It's Friday, July 1, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Early morning showers Friday should be out of the Heartland by sunrise. The rest of your Friday looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and warm temps with highs expected in the upper 80s. The big story is the holiday weekend! Brian’s First Alert Forecast shows it will be a wet one. While making your plans, tune into The Breakfast Show and keep your KFVS12 Weather App handy, because the forecast is what meteorologists call “unsettled” …which means they know it will be rainy, but just how rainy is still up in the air.

Making Headlines:

Fourth of July security: As the nation prepares to celebrate its independence, emergency officials are beefing up security. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says officials are focusing on public events and public places, as well as airports across the nation.

Freedom Rally in Scott City: Motorcycle riders it's time to break out your bike and head down to Scott City if you want to rock this Fourth of July weekend. Lawless Harley Davidson has a full weekend of events that kicks off today.

Body found at Rend Lake: The investigation into a body that surfaced at Rend Lake Thursday afternoon continues. Investigators say a vehicle belonging to the deceased person was found in the water as well.

Holiday World Evacuated: An unattended backpack caused quite a scare at the popular theme park. But, police say the situation was blown "way out of proportion."

Police officer hurt: An East Prairie man is accused of leading police on a chase and ramming a patrol car. An officer was hurt during the incident.

Planning for the Holiday Weekend: We have an unofficial list of Independence Day events.

