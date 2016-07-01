Lawless Freedom Rally in Scott City expects to rock and rumble

Motorcycle riders it's time to break out your bike and head down to Scott City if you want to rock this Fourth of July weekend. (Source: Lawless Harley Davidson)

Motorcycle riders it's time to break out your bike and head down to Scott City if you want to rock this Fourth of July weekend.

Lawless Harley Davidson has a full weekend of events that kicked off Friday, July 1.

Music will be held on two stages throughout the weekend featuring bands like Jackyl, Eliminator KC, Zoso, and many more.

Acoustic concerts begin at the dealership around 3pm and main stage events start at 7:30 and plan to go into the night.

On Saturday July 2, the group is hosting The Great River Freedom Ride through downtown Cape Girardeau and over the Bill Emmerson Memorial Bridge.

Bikes will line up at the Huston's Furniture parking lot at 5pm.

The organization is looking to set a world record for the number of bikes to cross The Mississippi River simultaneously.

The event benefits The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.

For more information on this event and a full schedule visit their website.

