McCracken Co., KY doctor pleads guilty to fraud charges

A McCracken County, Kentucky, physician pleaded guilty Thursday in United States District Court to fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, wire fraud and making false statements related to health care matters.

Sean P. McDonald, 46, admitted to devising a scheme to obtain prescription pain medication, while a treating physician at two Paducah, Kentucky, hospitals by falsely misrepresenting that he was removing medications for hospitalized patients, falsely possessing the controlled substances, and then falsely causing a request for payment to be sent from the two Paducah hospitals to the insurance carriers of the patients.

Specifically, according to the twelve-count federal Information, McDonald defrauded Lourdes Hospital and Western Baptist Hospital, by means of wire communication.

From February 2009, through November 2010, McDonald caused a request for payment to be sent from Western Baptist Hospital and/or Lourdes Hospital, both located in Paducah, Kentucky, to patient’s insurance carriers.

During the same time period, McDonald admitted to making false and fraudulent statements to insurance carriers indicating that he had provided medication to patients when he had not.

Further, McDonald, as a prescribing physician with a DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) registration number to issue prescriptions, wrote prescriptions for Dilauded, a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of his DEA registration, to patients, when in fact he never provided the controlled substances to the patient.

If convicted at trial, McDonald would have faced a combined maximum term of imprisonment of 113 years, a combined maximum fine of $3,000,000 and a three year term of supervised release.

