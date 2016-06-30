Awards handed out at the SIC Brenner Memorial Bass Tourney

The Southeastern Illinois College Foundation helped sponsor the annual Rodney J. Brenner Memorial Buddy Bass Tournament where 46 boats roared out onto the Ohio River.

Twelve fishermen from southern Illinois received more than $6,000 in prize money.

Steve Sanders and Greg Gorden, both of Vienna, earned first prize weighing in 17.67 pounds of fish.

In second place with their 16.14 catch, Tom Taylor of Golconda and Jess Taylor of Brookport took home $1,288.

Third place winners include Jody Betz from Stonefort and BJ Betz from Marion catching 14 pounds of fish, winning $773.

Coming in fourth place, Jeff Fulkerson and Justin Conkle from Elizabethtown catching 13.99 pounds of fishing, winning $515.

In the Big Bass competition, both Sanders and Gorden won first place catching a 5.17 pound fish and a $552 check.

Golconda's Roy Arnold and Tim Threlkeld took home second place with a bass weighing in at 4.79 pounds and $276.

Tom and Jess Taylor came in third place, winning $92 and a 4.33 pound bass.

Sponsors for this year's tournament include All In One Real Estate Company, Taylor Eye Care, Chris Haas, Cherry Street Printing & Awards, Morello’s Restaurant & Catering, Williams & Associates Insurance, and Banterra Bank. Other sponsors included Oasis on the Ohio Golconda Marina, Golconda Lockmaster Homes, Dunn’s Sporting Goods, Sweetwater Saloon, Timberline Fisheries and Live Pet Food, the Pope County Chamber of Commerce and the Herald-Enterprise.

The Southeastern Illinois College Foundation helped establish the SIC Brenner Memorial Bass Tournament in rememberance of Mr. Rodney J. Brenner to help raise funds for scholarships for incoming SIC students.

