East Prairie man accused of leading officers on chase, hitting patrol car

An East Prairie, Missouri man is accused of leading officers on a chase and hitting a patrol vehicle.

Barry Fergerson, 26, was charged with second degree assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, felony resisting arrest causing substantial risk of injury to another, driving while revoked, failure to maintain insurance and several other traffic violations.

According to the East Prairie Police Department, on Tuesday, June 28, at around 9:08 p.m. officers responded to a domestic assault in the 400 block of Oak Street.

When they arrived, they say Fergerson left in a pickup. They tried to pull him over, but Fergerson allegedly didn't stop, leading to a chase.

Police say Fergerson led them out of city limits to Wilson Lane where he allegedly hit a patrol vehicle. This severely damaged it and the officer had minor injuries. He was later released from the hospital.

Fergerson allegedly continued driving and then abandoned his vehicle on a nearby county road where he then ran.

He was taken into custody on June 29 after officers received a tip he was at a home.

Fergerson is being held on a $100,000 bond in the East Prairie Municipal Jail and is waiting to be transferred to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

