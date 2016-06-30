Man injured in apparent drunk driving crash in Jefferson Co., IL

Officials say a Benton, Ill. man was injured on Thursday after a two-car crash in Jefferson County, Illinois.

Investigation shows that Gary E. Jones, of Benton, was driving south on Interstate 57 near mile marker 86.5.

Staci A. Davis, 24, of DuQuoin, was driving on the same road in front of Jones.

Davis was apparently attempting to move from the left to the right lane after passing a semi truck.

Jones then allegedly lost control of his vehicle as he passed the same semi truck, striking the rear of Davis' vehicle.

Jones continued past Davis and ran off the right shoulder of the road, into a ditch.

Jones was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Davis was uninjured.

Later investigation showed that Jones was apparently driving under the influence of alcohol. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Jones was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

