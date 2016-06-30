Identity of victim found in Rend Lake released

Investigators have released the identity of the person found in Rend Lake on Thursday.

The victim is a 24-year-old woman from Christopher. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, the death is believed to be a suicide or an accident.

Sheriff Don Jones said the investigation continues to rule out foul play.

Officers were called to the Lake just after 4 p.m. after a fisherman's report of finding a body, who showed no signs of life, in the water at Rend Lake.

The victim was found in shallow water near the South Marcum Recreation area.

According to the sheriff's department, a vehicle belonging to the deceased was found under the water.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Franklin Co. Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m.

