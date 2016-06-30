SEMO's Steve Bieser named new head baseball coach at Mizzou

SEMO Head Coach Steve Bieser has been named the new head baseball coach at Mizzou.

Bieser led the Redhawks to three straight OVC regular season titles and a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2016.

SEMO sports information has announced that a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

