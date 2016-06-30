SEMO's Steve Bieser named new head baseball coach at Mizzou - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO's Steve Bieser named new head baseball coach at Mizzou

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: OVC) (Source: OVC)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

SEMO Head Coach Steve Bieser has been named the new head baseball coach at Mizzou.

Bieser led the Redhawks to three straight OVC regular season titles and a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2016.

SEMO sports information has announced that a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

