Three Rivers approves budget for FY 2017

The Three Rivers Board of Trustees recently approved a $26 million budget for fiscal year 2017.

“We were really pleased that we were able to offer a balanced budget and able to hold in-district tuition flat, with no increase. And we were able to offer some salary increases to faculty and staff, including our adjunct faculty,” said Charlotte Eubank, Chief Financial Officer for Three Rivers College.

There will not be an increase to in-district tuition. The school expects a three percent drop in enrollment for the coming school year.

