Native American burial site discovered in New Madrid Co., MO

A large Native American burial site was discovered in New Madrid County, Missouri.

According to the New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle, a land grader was grading on private land and made the discovery.

He said at least eight graves and other Native American artifacts were found.

Archaeologists from Cape Girardeau were on scene shortly after the discovery.

In cooperation with the land owner, they documented the human remains and artifacts with photos, then had a grader cover the site back up with top soil.

Jen Bengtson, an assistant professor of anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University, was on site but declined to provided any additional information regarding what was found.

Crews at the site will notify the Missouri State Historic Preservation Office.

To discourage people from trying to dig the remains up, officials have asked Heartland News to retract the location of the find from this article.

