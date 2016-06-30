Calloway Co., KY officials asking public's help identifying bike - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calloway Co., KY officials asking public's help identifying bike theft suspect

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Officials in Calloway County, Kentucky are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing numerous bicycles.

Authorities say the man is driving a White Bonneville or Monte Carlo.

If you have information, you're asked to call Deputy Tom Bailey at the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, at 270-753-3151.

